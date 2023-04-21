SIOUX CITY -- Going into Friday's sentencing hearing, it was known Dwight Evans would receive a sentence of life in prison for fatally shooting Martez Harrison in the street outside a Sioux City bar nearly two years ago.

The one question remaining was whether he'd have the possibility of being released someday on parole.

His family and his lawyer sought mercy from District Judge Roger Sailer, all of them saying Evans was intoxicated at the time of the shooting and is committed to bettering himself while in prison by finishing his education and taking part in substance abuse addiction treatment.

"Dwight has expressed to me how remorseful he is and how he wants to make things right," his mother, Amanda Owen, said.

Found guilty by a jury in August of first-degree murder, Evans, who will turn 19 next week, was not subject to the mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole because he was 17 when he committed the crime. Rulings by both the U.S. and Iowa supreme courts require judges to consider whether juvenile offenders facing life sentences should have a chance for parole.

Woodbury County Attorney James Loomis argued Evans should not.

"He needs to be punished significantly and seriously for what he did: taking the life of another person. This young man should be sentenced to life in prison without parole for taking the life of another person," Loomis said.

In the alternative, Loomis said to Sailer, Evans should serve a mandatory minimum before he's eligible for parole.

Public defender Michael Adams said there were no excuses for Evans' actions, but said he had grown up with little parental supervision and turned for guidance to a group of older boys who taught him drugs, alcohol and guns were OK, and Evans developed "street values."

Adams said no expert could predict whether Evans can be rehabilitated, and that will be up to him in prison. He urged Sailer to make Evans immediately eligible for parole, leaving it up to the parole board to periodically review Evans' progress and determine if he's changed and deserves to be released from prison.

"I don't think we can close the door on Mr. Evans today," Adams said. "I think we have to hold out hope that he can be fixed."

Citing Evans' long list of criminal offenses that began at age 11 and a string of juvenile court programs that failed to work, Sailer said many factors, in addition to a diagnosis of an anti-personality disorder, indicate Evans was likely to commit crimes in the future, and rehabilitation efforts must take place in prison.

Sailer ordered Evans to serve a mandatory minimum of 20 years of his lifetime prison sentence before he's eligible for parole. He also must pay $150,000 in restitution to Harrison's estate.

"My hope is he can achieve rehabilitation," Sailer said.

Evans showed little emotion when the sentence was announced, and had remained expressionless through much of the hearing, which included emotional testimony from his supporters and from Harrison's family members.

When given the chance to speak, Evans paused for a long time before telling Sailer there were many things he could say to Harrison's family, and he didn't know the right thing to say.

"What I do know is, I'm sorry," Evans said.

Jessica Goodman, Harrison's fiancee and mother of his daughter, was in no mood for forgiveness.

"I do not accept your apology. No, you will not be forgiven. You took someone's life," Goodman said, pointing out that her daughter will turn 4 two days after the anniversary of her father's death. "I wake up every day to her crying for her daddy, and I can't give her that."

Evans was among four people apparently seeking revenge on Harrison, who they said had struck a friend's girlfriend days earlier.

In the early morning hours of May 1, 2021, they located Harrison at Uncle Dave's Bar, 1427 W. Third St. Surveillance video from outside the bar presented at trial showed Lawrence Canady and Harrison fighting in the street, where Evans walked up and fired a shot into Harrison's left flank. Six seconds later he fired a second shot into Harrison's upper abdomen before fleeing the scene on foot.

Harrison, 22, died a short time later at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

Evans was located about three hours later a mile away near Canady's house. The revolver was found nearby in an alley.

Evan's lawyers argued at trial that Evans was intoxicated at the time. Police officers who apprehended Evans testified said they saw no indications he was intoxicated.

Evans also was found guilty of going armed with intent, and he was sentenced to five years in prison. He previously was sentenced to five years for a marijuana possession charge stemming from a police search finding marijuana in his room after the shooting.

Canady, 22, of Sioux City, was tried for first-degree murder and other charges, but a jury in December 2021 found him guilty of the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter, plus willful injury causing bodily injury and serious assault. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison.