Sioux City teen to face murder charge as an adult

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City teenager charged with murder will be tried as an adult rather than a juvenile.

District Judge Jeffrey Neary on Wednesday denied a defense request to transfer Carlos Morales' case to juvenile court, saying that Morales had already exhausted most of his treatment options provided in the juvenile court system during previous brushes with the law.

Neary expressed a frustration with what he called the inadequate level of assistance available to an offender like Morales.

"In a more just world, the court would have meaningful options to consider between and among the choices it has in the exercise of its discretion," Neary wrote. "Meaningful options between one case remaining in district court compared with transferring it to juvenile court would allow the court to deliberate as it should on such a difficult choice. As it is here, little is left of the discretion to be exercised."

Morales, 18, has pleaded not guilty of first-degree murder, going armed with intent and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. He is one of three people charged in connection with a Jan. 1 shooting at a Morningside house party in which a teenage girl was killed.