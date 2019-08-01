Public defender Laury Lau, standing, gestures toward Tran Walker during the opening day of Walker's trial on first-degree murder charges on May 2. A judge on Thursday found Walker guilty of the Jan. 28, 2018, stabbing deaths of Paiten Sullivan, 17, and Felipe Negron Jr., 18.
Walker was accused of stabbing Sullivan and Negron both inside and outside a PT Cruiser while they were parked near South Cecelia Street and Jay Avenue. Trial evidence showed that Sullivan was stabbed 43 times and Negron 17 times. Sullivan bled to death after a carotid artery in her neck was sliced, and Negron died of excessive bleeding from a stab wound through his chest that punctured his heart.
First Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Mark Campbell introduced Facebook messages from Walker as evidence at trial, arguing they showed that Walker had planned to kill Sullivan out of revenge because she had broken up with him.
In a video of Walker's interview with police hours after the slayings, he described stabbing Sullivan and Negron. He told investigators in the interview, shown at trial, that he was upset that Sullivan did not want to get back together with him, so he wanted her to feel what he was feeling.
Public defenders Jennifer Solberg and Laury Lau said the Facebook messages, sent months before the incident, showed nothing more than Walker feeling teen angst over a breakup. They said in a closing brief that Walker had told investigators several times he didn't remember what happened because he has mental health problems that cause him to black out and forget things.
Walker was found a short time after the stabbings at the Hy-Vee store on Gordon Drive after several bystanders reported seeing an injured man at the store. The next morning, Walker led police to the site where he had discarded the knife believed to have been used in the stabbings.
