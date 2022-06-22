Sioux City teenager escapes attempted abduction, SCPD still looking for suspect

SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City Police Department is searching for a man responsible for grabbing a 14-year-old girl.

At 7:06 p.m. on Monday the Sioux City Police Department responded to a report of a 14-year-old who had been taken by an unknown man, according to a SCPD press release.

Responding officers located the teen at a business after she had jumped out of the vehicle and ran to safety.

The teenage girl reported she was walking in the alley of 1400 block of Pierce St. when a Hispanic male in a gray pickup truck pulled up behind her and told her to get in his truck, according the release. The man took a hold of her wrist to coax her into the truck.

Out of fear for her safety, the teen got into the truck. The man then drove the truck away until the teen jumped out in the area of 41st and Hamilton.

The girl is safe at home with her mother, according to the press release.

The police department is looking for a Hispanic man in his late 30’s or early 40’s, who is about 5 foot 8 inches tall and about 180 pounds. He was described as barrel-chested and with a gap in his teeth. His truck is possibly a gray ford extended cab pickup with branches in the back.

Anyone with information on this person may be is encouraged to call the Sioux City Police Department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.