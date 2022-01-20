Sioux City traffic stop yields 13 pounds of cocaine

SIOUX CITY -- An Arizona man faces federal charges after authorities found nearly 13 pounds of cocaine hidden in his car during a traffic stop.

Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Kelly Mahoney on Tuesday ordered that Scott Pride, 68, of Tucson, Arizona, remain detained. He faces a charge of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

A Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy stopped Pride for speeding at 4:30 p.m. Sunday about a mile east of Sioux City on U.S. Highway 20.

According to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Sioux City, a Sioux City Police Department K9 unit was summoned, and the dog alerted officers to the presence of a controlled substance inside the Lexus Pride was driving.

Officers conducted a probable cause search on the car and found five heat-sealed packages concealed inside the back seat cushion. A field test on the white, powdery substance inside the bricks was positive for cocaine. Officers also seized $1,000 in cash, a cellphone, iPad tablet and other documents as evidence.

Pride was detained, and during an interview at the Sioux City Police Department, he refused to talk about the items found in his car and asked for an attorney. The interview was terminated, and Pride was arrested.

According to court documents, Pride was arrested in Texas in 2019 for possession of marijuana and convicted in the case in August of possession of 2-4 ounces of marijuana.

During a 2008 traffic stop in Nebraska, officers seized $114,000 from a vehicle driven by Pride. According to court documents, Pride was charged with trying to bribe the officer by offering him $25,000 to let him go. The charges were later dismissed, but the money and car were forfeited and Pride never attempted to regain possession of them.

