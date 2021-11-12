Sioux City woman accused of stealing items for resale to others

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman accused of running a business in which she stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from department stores and then sold the items has been arrested.

Authorities served an arrest warrant on Victoria Trostheim Wednesday, and she was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of second-degree theft and commission of a specified unlawful activity. Her bond was set at $20,000.

According to court documents, Trostheim ran a "boosting" business, in which people would give her lists of items they wanted, then she would steal them and sell the items for a reduced price or other price the parties agreed upon.

Trostheim is accused of stealing more than 50 items valued at $3,429 from Target, 5775 Sunnybrook Drive, on four trips during a seven-day period in May.

Police executing a search warrant on her home recovered many of the items stolen from Target. They also found $5,000-$8,000 worth of merchandise with tags and security codes from Walmart, JCPenney and Kohl's.

Trostheim was charged in Woodbury County in December with driving while license barred and driving while license revoked and in May with possession of methamphetamine. After bonding out of jail after both arrests, new arrest warrants were issued in September after she missed hearings in both of those cases.

Prosecutors later learned that she was in jail at that time in Dakota County, where she was charged in July with possession of methamphetamine and giving a fake name to police during her arrest. She's scheduled to stand trial in December on those charges.

While out on bond in Dakota County in August, Trostheim was arrested in Le Mars, Iowa, in possession of methamphetamine and items stolen from Walmart in Le Mars. She was charged in Plymouth County with theft and drug possession. That case is pending.

