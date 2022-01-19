Sioux City woman arrested on assault charge, carrying a dangerous weapon

SIOUX CITY -- A woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with an assault in which shots were fired outside a Sioux City home.

Lacoyata Fourkiller, 25, of Sioux City, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of simple assault and carrying a dangerous weapon.

She is one of five suspects sought after gunshots were fired at a group of people at about 2:28 a.m. Tuesday at a house in the 1500 block of McDonald Street.

According to a Sioux City Police news release, a male victim reported he was walking back to the house when a car pulled up and people inside began asking him for money. When he refused, four males and one woman got out of the car and assaulted him. The victim's family members came out of the house to help him and were also assaulted. The fight ended when one of the subjects fired several shots in the family's direction.

No one was struck by gunfire, but a parked car was damaged.

Fourkiller was arrested a short time later after officers stopped her and found a handgun under her car seat. Police continue to seek the four males, who have been identified.

