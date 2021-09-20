 Skip to main content
Sioux City woman charged in Sunday stabbing
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital Sunday.

Brittany Nichole Peterson, a 28-year-old transient, is charged with willful injury causing serious injury, a class C felony. 

According to a criminal complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, at 1:10 p.m. Sunday, Peterson and her husband went to an apartment on Fourteenth Street to collect money from a resident.

The complaint states that the resident and Peterson's husband began to argue and that the argument turned physical. Peterson then came from behind her husband and stabbed the victim under his rib cage on the right side.

Peterson and her husband left the scene and were located a short time later. 

The victim was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, where he underwent surgery, according to the complaint.

Peterson is being held at the Woodbury County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.

Brittany Peterson

Peterson

 Provided
