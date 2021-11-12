Sioux City woman charged with leading cops on chase in stolen car

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman is in custody on charges of leading police on a chase through the city in a stolen car.

According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, Shantel Peterson, 25, stole a Dodge Charger from a business at 414 Cunningham Drive, and a Sioux City Police officer spotted her driving it at about 1 a.m. Thursday in the area of 19th and Wall streets.

When the officer attempted to stop the Charger, Peterson sped away, heading south on Court Street at speeds exceeding 60 mph through a residential area. She turned west on 13th Street and ran stop signs at Jackson, Nebraska, Pierce and Douglas streets. When running a stop sign at Grandview Boulevard, the car struck another vehicle, and Peterson fled on foot before she was apprehended. Her passenger and the driver of the other vehicle were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Peterson was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of second-degree theft, eluding, driving while license barred and leaving the scene of an injury accident. She is being held on a $15,000 bond.

