Sioux City woman charged with robbery, spitting on jailer

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman was arrested Saturday on suspicion of beating another woman in an attempt to steal her purse and then kicking and spitting on a jail officer.

Rose Thomas, 31, is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $50,000 bond on charges of first-degree robbery, assault while participating in a felony, interference with a corrections officer, assault on persons in certain occupations and public intoxication.

According to court documents, Sioux City police officers dispatched to the Sioux Apartments, 217 19th St., at 5:53 p.m. found Thomas on top of the victim and hitting her. The victim, according to court documents, told police that Thomas had attacked her in an attempt to steal her purse and had attempted to gouge her eyes, strangle her and said she was going to cut her throat.

Video of the incident showed Thomas run up to the victim, hit her several times and stomp on her head. Thomas did not get the purse, but a man who was with her eventually took it, court documents said. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of swollen and bleeding eyes, cuts and bruises.

Thomas, who was suspected of being intoxicated, resisted officers while they placed her into a squad car and was fitted with spit mask so she couldn't spit on them. Once at the jail, court documents said, Thomas was placed in a wheelchair because she refused to walk. She then kicked a corrections officer twice and spit on him once.

