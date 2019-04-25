SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman was arrested Thursday, after police say she stabbed her live-in girlfriend during an argument over the thermostat.
Keonah Brown, 22, of Sioux City is charged with aggravated domestic abuse and willful injury causing serious injury.
According to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department, at 9:41 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 3000 block of Park Ave. The statement said an investigation revealed that Brown armed herself with a steak knife and stabbed the victim, a juvenile whom police are not naming, during an argument over changing the thermostat in their residence.
When officers arrived at the scene, family members had already taken the victim to a local hospital to be treated for several stab wounds. Police describe her injuries as non-life threatening.