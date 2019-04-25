{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman was arrested Thursday, after police say she stabbed her live-in girlfriend during an argument over the thermostat.

Keonah Brown

Brown

Keonah Brown, 22, of Sioux City is charged with aggravated domestic abuse and willful injury causing serious injury.

According to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department, at 9:41 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 3000 block of Park Ave. The statement said an investigation revealed that Brown armed herself with a steak knife and stabbed the victim, a juvenile whom police are not naming, during an argument over changing the thermostat in their residence.

When officers arrived at the scene, family members had already taken the victim to a local hospital to be treated for several stab wounds. Police describe her injuries as non-life threatening.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments