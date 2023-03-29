According to court documents, Trenda Tikluk entered the Casey's at 1727 Casselman St. at about 5:30 a.m. March 9, reportedly to use the restroom. On her way to the restroom, she entered the store's business office and took a stack of Iowa Lottery tickets valued at $300 and hid them inside her clothing as she left the store. She later scratched off the tickets and cashed in the winners.