Sioux City woman charged with throwing 16-month-old son

Avigahi Cheron, 21, of Sioux City, was arrested Thursday on a charge of child endangerment causing serious injury, a Class C felony. She is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, the incident occurred at about 2 p.m. on Aug. 6 at a home in the 2500 block of Douglas Street. Cheron told police that she had had a long day at work and could not get her 16-month-old to stop crying. Cheron said she was tired and frustrated when she picked up her son and threw him about 6 feet. The boy's head struck a chair's armrest and suffered a skull fracture.