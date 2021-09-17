 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sioux City woman charged with throwing 16-month-old son
0 Comments

Sioux City woman charged with throwing 16-month-old son

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City toddler last month suffered life-threatening injuries that police say were caused by his mother throwing him.

Avigahi Cheron mugshot

Cheron

Avigahi Cheron, 21, of Sioux City, was arrested Thursday on a charge of child endangerment causing serious injury, a Class C felony. She is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, the incident occurred at about 2 p.m. on Aug. 6 at a home in the 2500 block of Douglas Street. Cheron told police that she had had a long day at work and could not get her 16-month-old to stop crying. Cheron said she was tired and frustrated when she picked up her son and threw him about 6 feet. The boy's head struck a chair's armrest and suffered a skull fracture.

The boy was transported to Children's Hospital in Omaha with serious head injuries, the complaint said.

How to protect your information from identity theft
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Kingsley water tower gets repainted

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News