Sioux City woman charged with trafficking Guatemalans to plead guilty

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman is scheduled to plead guilty later this month to federal charges in connection with illegally harboring a Guatemalan girl and her father.

According to court documents filed Tuesday, Amy Francisco has reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors and will enter a guilty plea. The document, filed by her attorney, Nathan Lamb, of Omaha, did not name the charges to which Francisco will plead.

Francisco, 40, previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of encouraging an alien to come to or enter the United States.

Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Kelly Mahoney on Friday scheduled a plea hearing for Nov. 26 in U.S. District Court in Sioux City.

Francisco and her husband, Cristobal Francisco-Nicolas, 38, are charged with helping the 17-year-old girl and her father get to the U.S./Mexico border at El Paso, Texas, and travel to Sioux City, where, court documents say, Francisco-Nicolas raped the girl five times during her five-day stay. The girl escaped their home and was found wandering Sioux City streets on June 5.