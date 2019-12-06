Sioux City woman connected to shooting of informant gets 15 years prison

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman who was present when a man was shot in order to keep him from providing information to police was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in federal prison.
Jessica Ott, 31, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and use of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.
Charges of conspiracy to tamper with a witness by attempting to kill a person and tampering with a witness by attempting to kill a person were dismissed.
Ott was in a car with Isaac McDonald when he shot John Mercure in the head with a handgun on Aug. 1, 2018, in 300 block of Alice Street in order to keep him from speaking to police about drug trafficking and firearms. Mercure survived.
McDonald, 23, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to tamper with a witness by attempting to kill a person, tampering with a witness by attempting to kill a person, use of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime and crime of violence and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. He awaits sentencing.
Andrew Nissen, 24, of South Sioux City, has pleaded guilty to the same charges as Ott and was sentenced in October to more than 15 years in prison. He and Ott have been ordered to pay $61,714 in restitution to Mercure.
Oscar Garcia, who also was in the car at the time of the shooting, has pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing.
A fifth co-defendant, Zachary Moorhouse, is charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. He is scheduled to stand trial in January.