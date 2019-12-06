Sioux City woman connected to shooting of informant gets 15 years prison

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman who was present when a man was shot in order to keep him from providing information to police was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in federal prison.

Jessica Ott, 31, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and use of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

Charges of conspiracy to tamper with a witness by attempting to kill a person and tampering with a witness by attempting to kill a person were dismissed.

Ott was in a car with Isaac McDonald when he shot John Mercure in the head with a handgun on Aug. 1, 2018, in 300 block of Alice Street in order to keep him from speaking to police about drug trafficking and firearms. Mercure survived.