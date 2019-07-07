SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman faces a number of charges after a run-in with police early Saturday morning.
According to a criminal complaint, at around 3:17 a.m. Saturday, a Sioux City Police officer saw 25-year-old Taylor Lindgren of Sioux City sitting in the passenger seat of a 2001 Jeep parked in an alley in the 1300 block of Jackson Street. A male party, who was not identified, was seen crouched down next to the driver's door.
The pair tried to walk away from the vehicle as the officer approached them, suspecting they were trying to break into the vehicle. Lindgren told the officer she did not know the name of the owner, and tried to grab several bags from the vehicle and walk away.
When the officer told Lindgren she was not free to go, she tried to run northbound and fell off a retaining wall.
Lindgren, who was already facing other warrants, was arrested. She had 0.67 grams of methamphetamine in her purse, as well as a switchblade and several syringes with residue.
She told officers her name was "Ashley Horn" and gave a date of birth roughly four years younger than her actual one. Lindgren later admitted she had lied, that she had warrants, and said she was "going back to prison."
Lindgren was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on $9,500 bond and faces charges including simple eluding, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a weapon, interference with official acts and providing false ID.