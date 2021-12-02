Sioux City woman facing felony charges after Thursday morning pursuit

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has been arrested on felony charges after leading police on a pursuit Thursday morning.

Makayla C. Nellist, 26, is charged with first-degree theft and eluding, both felonies, as well as operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. The Sioux City Police Department said in a statement that additional traffic violations, which occurred during the pursuit, are pending further review of in-car-cameras.

At 8:12 a.m., the statement said the department received a report of a suspicious car in the parking lot of the Sioux City Country Club, 4001 Jackson St. The complainant provided the car's license plate number and indicated that the driver was showing signs of intoxication.

Officers found the 2014 Kia Sorento, which had been reported stolen to the department on Monday, at 37th and Jackson streets. They attempted to stop the car, but the driver refused to yield and attempted to elude officers, according to the statement.

The pursuit ended after officers conducted a pursuit intervention technique maneuver in the 2300 block of Riverside Boulevard. The statement said Nellist was taken into custody without further resistance. No injuries were reported. The stolen car and a police car received minor damage.

The Iowa State Patrol assisted Sioux City police during the pursuit.

