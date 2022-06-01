Sioux City woman gets 10 years in prison for writing bad checks

Gina Giese, 37, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to two counts of second-degree theft and one count of first-degree theft. Two other charges of theft and one count of commission of a specified unlawful activity were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Giese bought a car from Knoepfler Chevrolet on July 19 for less than $10,000 with a check written on an account that had been closed. She used checks on other accounts that had been closed because of repeated overdrafts and bad checks to buy a vehicle for $11,857 from Vern Eide Moters on Nov. 12, a car from Woodhouse for $15,127 on Nov. 18, electronics for $2,617 from Karl's TV and Appliance on Oct. 4 and more than $300 in tobacco products in October at Tobacco Hut.