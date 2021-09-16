Sioux City woman gets 6 months prison for COVID-related fraud

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman was sentenced Thursday to six months in federal prison for using a COVID-19 unemployment scheme to steal government funds.
Linda Bosquez, 59, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of theft of government funds. She will be on supervised release for two years after completing her prison term and must repay the $24,235 she obtained illegally from the U.S. Treasury Department from April 30, 2020, through July 22, 2020.
Bosquez claimed unemployment benefits in her name and others through the states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Ohio, including benefits related to COVID-19 relief funds to which she was not entitled.
Bosquez received a total of at least 35 ACH credits for unemployment insurance claims and received benefits from other states via ACH and prepaid cards in the names of other individuals while she was also receiving Social Security Disability Insurance benefits.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
