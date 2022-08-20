Sioux City woman gets four months in federal prison for theft of more than $92,000 in benefits

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman was sentenced Friday to four months in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $92,000 in federal benefits during a 10-year span.

Margaret Ortega, 45, pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of theft of government funds.

From November 2010 through November 2020, Ortega falsely reported to the U.S. Social Security Administration and Iowa Department of Human Services that her husband was not part of her household and she received no support from him.

As a result, Ortega was overpaid a total of $92,744 in Social Security Supplemental Security Income benefits -- $88,176 on behalf of her daughter from January 2011 through November 2020 and $4,568 for herself during the same time period.

Following the prison term, Ortega will have two years of supervised release. She was also ordered to pay $92,744.51 to the Social Security Administration and $23,079 to the Iowa Department of Human Services.