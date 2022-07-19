 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City woman gets probation for stealing items for resale

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman who conducted a business in which she stole merchandise from department stores and then resold the items has been placed on probation.

Victoria Trostheim, 36, pleaded guilty Friday in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree theft.

Victoria Trostheim mugshot

Trostheim

Sentencing her in accordance with terms of a plea agreement, District Judge Zachary Hindman suspended a five-year prison sentence and placed Trostheim on three years' probation. She must pay $3,529 in restitution to Target.

A charge of commission of a specified unlawful activity was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Trostheim was arrested in November and charged with running a "boosting" business, in which people would give her lists of items they wanted, then she would steal them and sell them for a reduced price or other price the parties agreed upon.

Trostheim stole dozens of items from Target, 5775 Sunnybrook Drive, during four visits in May 2021. Police executing a search warrant at her home recovered many of the stolen items and also found merchandise with tags and security codes from other stores.

