Sioux City woman gets seven years in federal prison for plans to distribute 42 pounds of meth

SIOUX CITY -- A woman who pled guilty to conspiring to sell more than 42 pounds of methamphetamine, in and around Sioux City, was sentenced on April 19 to seven years in federal prison.

Heather Sorgdrager, 41, admitted in October 2021 to possessing meth in New Mexico that she planned to bring into Sioux City. She and another individual were found by law enforcement in that state with the meth in April 2021.

According to a press release from U.S. District Court in Sioux City, Sorgdrager will spend 84 months in federal prison and then serve three years of supervised release once her term is done. Sorgdrager faced a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a possible maximum of up to life in prison.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

