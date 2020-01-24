Sioux City woman gets 16 years for robbery, spitting on officer

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for beating another woman in an attempt to steal her purse and then kicking and spitting on a jail officer.
Rose Thomas, 31, pleaded guilty Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of second-degree robbery, willful injury and assault on a peace officer. She must serve at least seven years of her sentence before she's eligible for parole.
Thomas assaulted the woman on Nov. 30 at the Sioux Apartments, 217 19th St., because she wanted to steal the woman's purse.
You have free articles remaining.
Video of the incident showed Thomas run up to the victim, hit her several times and stomp on her head. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of swollen and bleeding eyes, cuts and bruises.
Thomas resisted officers while they placed her inside a squad car and was fitted with a spit mask so she couldn't spit on them. Once at the Woodbury County Jail, Thomas kicked a corrections officer and spit on him.