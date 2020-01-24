Sioux City woman gets 16 years for robbery, spitting on officer

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for beating another woman in an attempt to steal her purse and then kicking and spitting on a jail officer.

Rose Thomas, 31, pleaded guilty Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of second-degree robbery, willful injury and assault on a peace officer. She must serve at least seven years of her sentence before she's eligible for parole.

Thomas assaulted the woman on Nov. 30 at the Sioux Apartments, 217 19th St., because she wanted to steal the woman's purse.

Video of the incident showed Thomas run up to the victim, hit her several times and stomp on her head. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of swollen and bleeding eyes, cuts and bruises.