Sioux City woman jailed on attempted murder charge after Friday shooting in Morningside

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has been jailed on attempted murder and other charges after a shooting incident in Morningside Friday evening.
According to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department, at around 6:54 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 5600 block of Hayworth Avenue for a reported shooting.
Officers found a man there had been shot by a family member. He was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center for treatment; his condition is unknown.
Detectives charged 56-year-old Georgia Grau of Sioux City with attempted murder, aggravated domestic assault and going armed with intent. She was held in the Woodbury County Jail on $5,000 bond.
