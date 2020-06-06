You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City woman jailed on attempted murder charge after Friday shooting in Morningside
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has been jailed on attempted murder and other charges after a shooting incident in Morningside Friday evening. 

According to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department, at around 6:54 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 5600 block of Hayworth Avenue for a reported shooting. 

Officers found a man there had been shot by a family member. He was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center for treatment; his condition is unknown. 

Detectives charged 56-year-old Georgia Grau of Sioux City with attempted murder, aggravated domestic assault and going armed with intent. She was held in the Woodbury County Jail on $5,000 bond. 

