Sioux City woman pleads guilty in migrant trafficking case

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to illegally harboring a Guatemalan girl whom she and her husband had helped bring to Sioux City after the girl and her father entered the United States.

Amy Francisco said that she was aware her husband, Cristobal Francisco-Nicolas, had helped make arrangements for the girl and her father to get to the U.S.-Mexico border. Francisco then paid for airline tickets for the two to fly to Omaha, where she picked them up and drove them to Sioux City.

Francisco, 40, entered her plea in U.S. District Court to one count of encouraging an alien to come to or enter the United States. A second count will be dismissed at sentencing according to terms of a plea agreement, which was filed Tuesday and sealed.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date. Francisco faces a maximum prison sentence of five years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Francisco's husband is scheduled to enter a guilty plea next week. Francisco-Nicolas, 38, previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of encouraging an alien to come to or enter the United States and one count of unlawful possession of identification documents.