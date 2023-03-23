SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has pleaded guilty of scamming a mother out of nearly $12,000 by faking a child welfare investigation.

Anna Perez-Joaquin, 40, entered her plea Thursday to one count of first-degree theft as a habitual offender. Sentencing was scheduled for May 22 in Woodbury County District Court.

As part of a plea agreement, charges of extortion and commission of a specified unlawful activity influenced enterprise will be dismissed. Her sentence was not spelled out in the plea agreement, and it will be up to a judge to decide whether to impose a 15-year prison sentence.

The scheme began on Aug. 26, 2021, when Perez-Joaquin convinced the mother she and her children were the subject of an Iowa Department of Human Services investigation and tricked the mother into granting temporary custody of the kids to her. Perez-Joaquin had fake social workers visit the woman's home and send fake emails to her. Perez-Joaquin then used a fraudulent lawyer profile to get the mother to pay her $400 a month in child support and give Perez-Joaquin her child tax credit check and other monthly benefits the children received.

During a four-month period, Perez-Joaquin accepted at least 16 cash payments and bank transfers totaling approximately $11,874 from the mother.

Perez-Joaquin had plans to take the children to Mexico, court documents said.