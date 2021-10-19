Sioux City woman pleads guilty of selling 42 pounds of meth

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman faces at least 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty of conspiring to sell more than 42 pounds of methamphetamine.
Heather Sorgdrager, 41, pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Sorgdrager admitted to selling large quantities of meth in Sioux City and the surrounding area. She and another individual were found in April in New Mexico with more than 42 pounds of meth that they intended to bring to Sioux City.
Sorgdrager faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a possible maximum of up to life in prison.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.