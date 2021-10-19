 Skip to main content
Sioux City woman pleads guilty of selling 42 pounds of meth

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman faces at least 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty of conspiring to sell more than 42 pounds of methamphetamine.

Heather Sorgdrager, 41, pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Sorgdrager admitted to selling large quantities of meth in Sioux City and the surrounding area. She and another individual were found in April in New Mexico with more than 42 pounds of meth that they intended to bring to Sioux City.

Sorgdrager faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a possible maximum of up to life in prison.

