Sioux City woman pleads guilty of theft of Social Security funds

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman pleaded guilty Monday of fraudulently obtaining more than $92,000 in federal benefits during a 10-year span.

Margaret Ortega, 45, entered her plea in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of theft of government funds in an information.

According to court documents, from November 2010 through November 2020, Ortega falsely reported to the U.S. Social Security Administration and Iowa Department of Human Services that her husband was not part of her household and she received no support from him.

As a result, Ortega was overpaid a total of $92,744 in Social Security Supplemental Security Income benefits -- $88,176 on behalf of her daughter from January 2011 through November 2020 and $4,568 for herself during the same time period.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.