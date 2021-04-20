Sioux City woman pleads guilty to COVID-19 related unemployment fraud

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman who stole government funds using a COVID-19 unemployment scheme pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday.

Linda Bosquez, 59, was convicted of theft of government funds. In a plea agreement, Bosquez admitted that from April 30, 2020 through July 22, 2020, she stole at least $24,235 from the United States Department of the Treasury.

in her name and others, Bosquez claimed unemployment benefits through the States of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Ohio, including benefits related to COVID-19 relief funds to which she was not entitled.

Bosquez received a total of at least 35 ACH credits for unemployment insurance claims - 32 from Georgia, 1 from Michigan, 1 from Ohio and 1 from Arizona. Bosquez made approximately 11 cash withdrawals following unemployment insurance credits, totaling approximately $27,299.30. Bosquez was receiving benefits from other states via ACH and prepaid cards in the names of other individuals, while she was also receiving Social Security Disability Insurance benefits.

The case was prosecuted by United States Attorney Ron Timmons and was investigated by the United States Department of Labor and the Office of Inspector General and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Sentencing for Bosquez will be before United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand and will be set after a presentence report is prepared. Bosquez will remain free on bond pending sentencing. Bosquez faces a possible maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release following any imprisonment.

