{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has pleaded guilty to insurance fraud and been placed on probation.

A Tuesday release from the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau said Ashley Oakley, 28, pleaded guilty to the felony charge of fraudulent submissions to an insurer. Oakley received a deferred judgment, was given credit for previous jail time served and was placed on probation for two years.

Oakley was fined $750 and ordered to pay $4,422 in restitution. The Sioux City Police Department and Woodbury County Attorney’s Office were involved in the case.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The release said Oakley’s conviction stemmed from an investigation that began in April 2018. After being involved in a collision in Sioux City, Oakley’s vehicle was determined to be a total loss by her insurance company. During the insurance claim process, Oakley provided false information to her insurance company, indicating her vehicle loan was paid in full, when an outstanding balance remained.

As a result, the fraud bureau said Oakley received insurance benefits of $4,422.21 to which she was not entitled.

Get local Crime & Courts news sent to your inbox weekly

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments