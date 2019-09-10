{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to her role in a December bank robbery in Le Mars, Iowa.

As part of a plea agreement, Karen Merrick, 36, entered her plea in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of accessory after the fact. She had initially been charged with bank robbery.

Merrick waited in a U-Haul van for Phillip White outside Iowa State Bank on Dec. 12 and drove him away from the scene. She led authorities on a pursuit out of Le Mars and onto county roads before she was stopped in rural Plymouth County.

A sentencing date was not set.

White, 33, pleaded guilty in June to one count of bank robbery. He awaits sentencing.

White entered Iowa State Bank, 301 Plymouth St. NW, told a teller he had a weapon and wanted a bag of money. He left the bank with $16,190 in cash.

Witnesses told authorities they saw White get into the van that Merrick drove from the scene. Authorities recovered the stolen money from the van after it was stopped.

