SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has pleaded guilty to selling more than 3 pounds of methamphetamine in the Woodbury County area.

Stephanie Holbrook, 32, entered her plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine.

She faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a possible maximum sentence of life in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Holbrook admitted to selling meth with others in Woodbury County from September 2018 through April. On four separate occasions, Holbrook and another person sold nearly 1 pound of meth to a person who was cooperating with law enforcement. She was caught with nearly half a pound of meth on April 17.

