Sioux City woman pleads not guilty of extortion

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman accused of faking a child welfare investigation in order to get a mother to turn over custody of her kids and pay her nearly $12,000 has pleaded not guilty of extortion and other charges.

Anna Perez-Joaquin, 39, entered her written plea Wednesday in Woodbury County District court to charges of extortion, commission of a specified unlawful activity and first-degree theft.

Anna Perez-Joaquin mugshot

Perez-Joaquin

According to court documents, Perez-Joaquin had fake social workers visit the home and send fake emails to convince the mother that if she did not relinquish custody of her two children or pay money, she would face criminal charges.

The scheme began on Aug. 26, when, court documents said, Perez-Joaquin convinced the woman she and her children were the subject of an Iowa Department of Human Services investigation and tricked the mother into granting temporary custody of the kids to her. Perez-Joaquin then used a fake lawyer profile to get the mother to pay her $400 a month in child support and give Perez-Joaquin her child tax credit check and other monthly benefits the children received.

During the four-month period, Perez-Joaquin accepted at least 16 cash payments and bank transfers totaling approximately $11,874 from the mother.

Perez-Joaquin had plans to take the children to Mexico, court documents said.

