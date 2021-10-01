 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sioux City woman pleads not guilty of injuring son

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman accused of throwing her son and injuring him has pleaded not guilty.

Avigahi Cheron, 20, entered her written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to child endangerment causing serious injury.

Avigahi Cheron Hernandez mugshot

Cheron Hernandez

According to court documents, the incident occurred at about 2 p.m. on Aug. 6 at a home in the 2500 block of Douglas Street. Cheron told police that she had had a long day at work and could not get her 16-month-old to stop crying. Cheron said she was tired and frustrated when she picked up her son and threw him. The boy's head struck a chair's armrest and suffered a skull fracture.

The boy was transported to Children's Hospital in Omaha with serious head injuries, the complaint said.

How to protect your information from identity theft
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Ancient oak tree at Ponca State Park

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News