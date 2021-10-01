Sioux City woman pleads not guilty of injuring son

According to court documents, the incident occurred at about 2 p.m. on Aug. 6 at a home in the 2500 block of Douglas Street. Cheron told police that she had had a long day at work and could not get her 16-month-old to stop crying. Cheron said she was tired and frustrated when she picked up her son and threw him. The boy's head struck a chair's armrest and suffered a skull fracture.