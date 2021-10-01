Sioux City woman pleads not guilty of injuring son

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman accused of throwing her son and injuring him has pleaded not guilty.
Avigahi Cheron, 20, entered her written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to child endangerment causing serious injury.
According to court documents, the incident occurred at about 2 p.m. on Aug. 6 at a home in the 2500 block of Douglas Street. Cheron told police that she had had a long day at work and could not get her 16-month-old to stop crying. Cheron said she was tired and frustrated when she picked up her son and threw him. The boy's head struck a chair's armrest and suffered a skull fracture.
The boy was transported to Children's Hospital in Omaha with serious head injuries, the complaint said.