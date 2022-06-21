Sioux City woman pleads not guilty of murder, seeks bond reduction

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman charged with fatally shooting her boyfriend is seeking a lower bond so she can be released from jail.

Public defender Billy Oyadare on Tuesday filed a motion asking a judge to drop Katrina Barnes' bond from $150,000 to $20,000 with the option to pay 10% to bond out of the Woodbury County Jail, where she has been in custody since June 9, when, according to authorities, she shot Dolorean Wade outside her apartment at 516 Ninth St.

Barnes has family in the area and is not a flight risk if released, Oyadare said in his motion, and she also has a limited record of nonviolent offenses and is not a danger to the community because the shooting was a dispute between intimate partners.

A bond review hearing was scheduled for Monday in Woodbury County District Court.

Barnes, 32, on Tuesday entered written pleas of not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

According to court documents, Barnes told police Wade rang her doorbell and yelled to her that he had been shot. Officers observed the apartment door had a bullet hole at about shoulder height. Barnes told investigators Wade had not been inside, but they saw blood throughout the apartment and found a spent shell casing inside the door.

Jordyn Easton, who had been inside the apartment with Barnes, told officers Wade and Barnes had been fighting and arguing all day and Barnes obtained a handgun from another person after Wade left, court documents said. Wade banged on the apartment door when he returned that evening, and Barnes fired a single shot through it, striking Wade, who died a short time later at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

During the investigation, police found 18 pills believed to be laced with fentanyl in a purse in Barnes' bedroom, plus 17 grams of marijuana.

According to court documents, Easton was present during the shooting and called 911 twice but immediately hung up. She then called an unidentified male, who came to the apartment and took the gun used in the shooting.

About 12 minutes after the shooting, Barnes called 911.

Easton, 25, of Sioux City, pleaded not guilty Monday to a misdemeanor charge of accessory after the fact.

