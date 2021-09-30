Sioux City woman pleads not guilty of stabbing man

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has pleaded not guilty of stabbing a man during a dispute.

Brittany Peterson, also known as Brittany LaPora, 28, who court documents list as a transient, entered her written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to one count of willful injury with a habitual felon enhancement. Added because of Peterson's two prior felony convictions, the enhancement increases the potential prison sentence to 15 years.

Peterson is accused of stabbing the man Sept. 19 while he argued with her husband

According to court documents, Peterson and her husband went to an apartment on Fourteenth Street to collect money from the man. The two men began arguing, and the dispute became physical. Peterson is accused of walking from behind her husband and stabbing the victim under his rib cage on the right side.

Peterson and her husband left the scene and were located a short time later.

The victim was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, where he underwent surgery.

