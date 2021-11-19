Sioux City woman pleads not guilty of stealing items for resale

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has pleaded not guilty of running a business in which she stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from department stores and then resold the items.

Victoria Trostheim filed her written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of second-degree theft and commission of a specified unlawful activity. Her trial was scheduled for April 26.

According to court documents, Trostheim ran a "boosting" business, in which people would give her lists of items they wanted, then she would steal them and sell them for a reduced price or other price the parties agreed upon.

Trostheim is accused of stealing dozens of items valued at $3,429 from Target, 5775 Sunnybrook Drive, during four visits in May. Police executing a search warrant at her home recovered many of the stolen items and also found $5,000-$8,000 worth of merchandise with tags and security codes from Walmart, JCPenney and Kohl's.

Trostheim also is charged in Plymouth County with stealing items from Walmart in Le Mars. She faces drug possession and other charges in Woodbury County and Dakota County in Nebraska.

