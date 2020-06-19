You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City woman pleads not guilty to attempted murder
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has pleaded not guilty to shooting her son at their Morningside home.

Georgia Grau, 56, entered her written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of attempted murder, going armed with intent, reckless use of a firearm, willful injury and domestic abuse assault.

According to court documents, Grau shot her son, Thomas Grau, June 5 inside their home in the 5600 block of Hayworth Avenue.

Court documents said that Georgia Grau retrieved a .38-caliber revolver from her bedroom, then went to her son's bedroom and shot him in the abdomen. She left the room momentarily, then returned and shot him in the upper arm.

The two have a history of domestic violence and disturbances, court documents said.

