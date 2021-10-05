Sioux City woman pleads not guilty to burglary prior to shooting

SIOUX CITY -- A woman charged with an assault that preceded a downtown Sioux City shooting has pleaded not guilty.

Joy Scott, 39, of Sioux City, entered her written plea Monday in Woodbury County District Court to one count of second-degree burglary.

According to court documents, Scott and Miracle Walls were among the people in a car following another woman with whom they had an ongoing feud on Sept. 24. They eventually blocked her path on an access road in the 200 block of Nebraska St., and Scott and Walls opened the woman's car door and assaulted her.

Before the woman was stopped, she had called her brother, who arrived on the scene and tried to break up the fight. Aaron Word is charged with shooting the man once in the back and once in the chest.

Walls, 23, of Sioux City, also is charged with second-degree burglary. Word, 17, of Sioux City, turned himself in Friday and faces charges of attempted murder, willful injury, intimidation with a weapon, going armed with intent and trafficking in stolen firearms.

