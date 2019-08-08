SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has pleaded not guilty to charging more than $39,000 to her employer's credit cards.
Alyssa Green, 23, entered her written plea Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree theft and credit card fraud.
According to court documents, from Feb. 1, 2018, through April 28, Green used the credit cards of her employer, Thompson Innovations, 2300 Seventh St., hundreds of times to buy personal items, groceries and meals and to pay phone and electric bills and traffic fines.
A company audit of the accounts revealed that Green covered up the charges by coding them as business expenses when reconciling the accounts each month, court documents said.
