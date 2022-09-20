Sioux City woman pleads not guilty to involvement in robbery by gunpoint

SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City woman has pleaded not guilty of playing a role in the gunpoint robbery of a woman outside a convenience store.

Shalee Parker, 25, entered her written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree robbery, prohibited transfer of ownership of a pistol or revolver and felon in possession of a firearm.

Parker is accused of driving Asa Starr to and from the June 27 robbery of a woman who was filling her car with gas at Select-Mart, 4103 Floyd Blvd.

According to court documents, Parker pulled into the Select-Mart, where Starr exited the vehicle, approached the woman and demanded her belongings while displaying a gun. The woman grappled with Starr before complying with his demands for not only her debit card, but a bag inside her vehicle. Starr got back into the car, and Parker drove away from the scene.

The two later were spotted in Plymouth County, where, according to court documents, Starr fired the gun at another person after discarding some of the stolen items at the person's property. Starr was seen burying what was believed to be a pistol in a dirt pile at a third location, and police retrieved a .25-caliber handgun from the site.

Parker gave Asa Starr the gun for letting her live with him at his mother's house, court documents said. She was prohibited from possessing firearms because of a prior felony conviction.

Starr, 18, was arrested in July and has pleaded not guilty of first-degree robbery, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony and felon in possession of a firearm. He is scheduled to stand trial in October.