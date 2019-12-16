Sioux City woman pleads not guilty to robbery

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has pleaded not guilty to beating another woman in an attempt to steal her purse and then kicking and spitting on a jail officer.

Rose Thomas, 31, entered her written plea Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree robbery, assault while participating in a felony, willful injury, assault on a peace officer and aggravated assault.

According to court documents, Thomas assaulted the woman on Nov. 30 at the Sioux Apartments, 217 19th St., at 5:53 p.m. because she wanted to steal the woman's purse.

Video of the incident showed Thomas run up to the victim, hit her several times and stomp on her head. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of swollen and bleeding eyes, cuts and bruises.

Thomas resisted officers while they placed her inside a squad car and was fitted with a spit mask so she couldn't spit on them. Once at the Woodbury County Jail, court documents said, Thomas kicked a corrections officer and spit on him.

