SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has pleaded not guilty to the robbery of a convenience store.
Debra Chrestensen, 60, entered her written plea Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to one count of second-degree robbery.
According to court documents, Chrestensen entered the Transit General Store, 2324 Transit Ave., at 10:45 p.m. Sept. 10 while wearing a mask and sunglasses to conceal her identity. Chrestensen is accused of pointing a BB gun at the clerk and demanding money. She left the store with approximately $1,200 in cash.