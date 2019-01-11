SIOUX CITY -- A woman has pleaded not guilty to stealing an SUV while she was out on bond awaiting sentencing for the theft of another vehicle.
Jessica Ott, 30, of Sioux City, entered her written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to one count of first-degree theft.
According to court documents, Ott took a 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan on Jan. 1 from the parking lot of Hy-Vee, 3301 Gordon Drive. Police stopped her in the vehicle in the 600 block of Floyd Boulevard.
Ott is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 25 in Woodbury County District Court after pleading guilty last month to second-degree theft for the Oct. 3 theft of car keys from a lockbox in the Mercy Medical Center emergency room. She and an accomplice used the keys to steal a car from the valet parking lot and were arrested later in South Sioux City inside the stolen vehicle.
Ott bonded out of the Woodbury County Jail after her guilty plea.