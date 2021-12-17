Sioux City woman pleads to robbery in California murder case

FRESNO, Calif. -- A Sioux City woman who had been charged with murder in a California homicide has pleaded guilty to robbery.

Precious Green, 21, entered her plea Tuesday in Fresno County Superior Court in Fresno to one count of second-degree robbery. A murder charge will be dismissed.

She was charged along with two other Sioux Cityans with a Sept. 26, 2019, robbery setup that resulted in the fatal shooting of a Fresno man.

Isaac Helms, 20, of Sioux City, has pleaded not guilty of murder, second-degree robbery and receiving stolen property. His trial is scheduled for Jan. 13.

Hannah Haywood, 21, of Sioux City, and Alexa Ramos, 22, of Firebaugh, California, both have pleaded guilty of second-degree robbery in exchange for the dismissal of a murder charge. Both women await sentencing.

Authorities believe Helms, Green, Haywood and Ramos set up a meeting with Tyrel Truss, 20, in order to rob him.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff's office, while the five were riding in a car, an altercation took place, and Helms shot Truss. Helms, Green, Haywood and Ramos then attempted to flee but were detained by officers dispatched to the scene.

Detectives found a gun believed to have been used in the shooting, and Helms, Green, Haywood and Ramos were found in possession of Truss' items.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.