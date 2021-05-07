Sioux City woman sentenced to 10 years for robbery

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for robbing a convenience store.
Debra Chrestensen, 62, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to one count of second-degree robbery. She must serve a mandatory minimum of five years before she's eligible for parole.
Chrestensen entered the Transit General Store, 2324 Transit Ave., on Sept. 10, 2019, while wearing a mask and sunglasses to conceal her identity. She then pointed a BB gun at the clerk and demanded money. She left the store with approximately $1,200 in cash.
