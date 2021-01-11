Sioux City woman sentenced to 10 years for shooting son

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for shooting her son at their Morningside home.

Georgia Grau, 57, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to willful injury and reckless use of a firearm. District Judge Zachary Hindman sentenced her according to terms of a plea agreement Grau entered with prosecutors. Charges of attempted murder, going armed with intent and domestic abuse assault were dismissed.

Grau was arrested June 5 after shooting her son, Thomas Grau, inside their home in the 5600 block of Hayworth Avenue. Court documents said that Georgia Grau retrieved a .38-caliber revolver from her bedroom, then went to her son's bedroom and shot him in the abdomen. She left the room momentarily, then returned and shot him in the upper arm.

The two had a history of domestic violence and disturbances, court documents said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.