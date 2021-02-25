Sioux City woman sentenced to 18 years prison on drug charges

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman who helped sell large quantities of methamphetamine has been sentenced to more than 18 years in federal prison.

Delfina Torres-Perez, 33, pleaded guilty in September in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

She was sentenced Friday to 204 months in prison on the drug charge and an additional 18 months for violating her previous federal supervised release. Torres-Perez was previously convicted in U.S. District Court in Iowa in 2012 for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Torres-Perez and others sold meth from November 2019 through March. Twice in March, Torres-Perez sold about 1 pound of meth to people who where cooperating with law enforcement. She also traveled to California and obtained 20 pound of meth, which she brought back to Northwest Iowa. She also helped sell an additional 30 pounds of meth, which had been bought from sources in Sioux City.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.