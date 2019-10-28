SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman was sentenced Friday to more than seven years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.
Winona Freemont, 35, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to 90 months in prison. She pleaded guilty in June to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine within a protected location.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Freemont admitted to selling more than 7 pounds of methamphetamine from July 2017 through April 2018 from a house that was within 1,000 feet of Cook Park in Sioux City. She and others would travel to Omaha to obtain meth and bring it back to Sioux City.
