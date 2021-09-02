 Skip to main content
Sioux City woman sentenced to federal prison for selling meth
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman was sentenced Thursday to more than 10 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.

Jennie Kazena, 38, pleaded guilty in February in U.S. District Court to one conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. She was sentenced to 126 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, from January 2019 through October 2019, Kazena and others sold more than 10 pounds of meth in the Sioux City area. On March 1, 2019, agents seized half an ounce of meth from Kazena on two separate occasions. During an Oct. 3, 2019, traffic stop, Kazena was found in possession of half an ounce of meth and admitted to her involvement in selling meth for a larger source.

